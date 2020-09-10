Xbox & Taco Bell Partner Again For An Xbox Series X Giveaway

Taco Bell and Xbox have had one long partnership that both seem to enjoy so much, they're doing it again for the Xbox Series X. The company revealed today that they will be holding another contest with the fast-food chain, this time around offering up an Xbox Series X bundle. Starting on September 24th you'll have a chance to win a game bundle by purchasing any medium or large drink with a code on the cup. The game will allow you to play up to three times per day as they pick a winner every 15 minutes. Like most contests, you could win a variety of prizes, but there's a chance you could win the console if you don't want to go pay for it. We have more details about the contest below which will run until the console is released on November 10th.

The Xbox Series X bundle contains an Xbox Series X console, a new Xbox Wireless Controller and a six-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 high-quality games on console and PC. Play new Xbox Game Studios titles such as Halo Infinite (coming 2021) the same day they release and enjoy exclusive member discounts and free Perks. Additionally, starting September 15, Ultimate members in 22 markets across North America, Europe and in South Korea will be able to play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phones and tablets. To get your hands on a free taco and gain even earlier access to win an Xbox Series X bundle, make sure you sign up for Taco Bell's all-new rewards program. All you need to do is download the Taco Bell app and join the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program by September 13. Those that have opted-in to receive emails will be able to register and gain exclusive access to be included in daily drawings from September 15 to September 21.