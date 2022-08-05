Xbox Teams With Musicians For New Singing Controller

An interesting piece of news from Xbox as the company has teamed up with several musicians to make a new singing controller. The company partnered with Interscope Records to work with several artists on this project, including benny blanco, as well as Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook from BTS, and rapper Snoop Dogg, to help launch the first-ever singing Xbox controller in celebration of their new single "Bad Decisions." However, you won't be able to purchase this one, as the entire purpose of it is to create one for a giveaway, which we have the rules for below. They also added a custom car to Forza Horizon 5, which you can check out at the bottom.

The singing controller, sure to become a prized-collectible item for gaming and music fans alike, features custom artwork, the names of the artists and a speaker attached to the back which allows you to listen to the new single out loud through the press of a button.

Fans will be able to enter to win one of their own singing controllers, simply by following and retweeting the @Xbox announcement tweet (terms and conditions). In addition to this exclusive controller, Forza Horizon 5 will be giving away a custom vehicle designed in the theme of the single artwork of "Bad Decisions" as well as a QR code linking players directly to listen to the new song as they drive around the Horizon Festival. The 1971 Meyers Manx and livery will be available for download from the in-game "Gifts" tab within the Message Center.