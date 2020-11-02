Xbox Will Be Holding A Global Livestream Event On Launch Day

Microsoft and Xbox revealed they will be holding a special livestream event on November 10th when the Xbox One X/S launches. The event will be a bit of a celebration of what they're viewing as a new era of gaming. The event will take place on November 10th at 11am PT on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Gaming. No word yet on what the entire livestream will be presenting, as we suspect it will be a mix of praise, speeches, appearances, and most like a few game trailers getting revealed since there are no other major events booked until 2021. Here's a snippet of what the company wrote about the event.

Think of our livestream celebration as a companion to your gaming plans for the day. We'll host "Let's Play" segments with the creators, showcase special launch highlights from around the globe and harness the power of gaming to raise vital funds for great causes. This will be a moment of play, not press releases, as next generation consoles begin to land in the hands of players around the world. Instead of big announcements, we will mark the beginning of a new era by gaming alongside one another. We will take this moment to have some fun and look forward to having you join us.

November 10 marks a formative moment, the very beginning of the new generation of play.

You will be able to experience many of its benefits right away – like the incredible look and feel of movement at 120fps, faster load times, richer gaming libraries, the mobile reach of cloud gaming, and new unforgettable game experiences. As creators tap into the power of the new Xbox console generation over the next decade, you will see gaming shake free from its former limits. Unique custom-designed innovations will make Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S highly coveted this holiday season, and we are working hard with partners around the world to bring as many new consoles to as many players as possible over time.