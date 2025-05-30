Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid Games, Traptics, Xenopurge

Xenopurge Has Release a New Free Demo On Steam

You can play the new sci-fi tactical squad-based game Xenopurge, as the team have released a free demo on Steam this week

Command a remote squad against alien threats, making critical choices from your command center.

Features roguelite progression, permadeath tension, and endlessly shifting mission objectives.

Blends real-time strategy and horror, inspired by Aliens and Space Hulk’s claustrophobic atmosphere.

Indie game developer Traptics and publisher Firesquid Games have released a new free demo of their upcoming sci-fi tactical squad-based game, Xenopurge. The team has released a small section of their game for you tp play on Steam, giving you a glimpse into the mechanics and how the main game will play out when it's eventually released. Which, they confirmed in a new trailer, will be out on July 11, 2025.

Xenopurge

Xenopurge is a sci-fi tactical squad-based game where you take on the role of a commander orchestrating humanity's offense against an alien menace. Operate from the safety of your remote command center, where every action, from issuing orders to monitoring your squad's survival, is made through tactical displays and live mission feeds. You best make the right calls, or you'll hear your squad's screams in your ear. By blending real-time strategy with a tight roguelite gameplay loop, Xenopurge challenges you to adapt to shifting mission objectives and lead a team of soldiers against overwhelming odds. Inspired by the tension and Aliens and the claustrophobic corridors of Warhammer 40K: Space Hulk, the game's retro-futuristic aesthetic and unnerving horror atmosphere ensure every decision feels critical.

Autonomous Customizable Soldiers ​ | Command a squad of elite soldiers remotely. Tailor their load-outs, behaviors, and tactics, then watch them execute their missions autonomously. If you see things take a turn for the worse, intervene with timely instructions or risk hearing their final screams…

Command a squad of elite soldiers remotely. Tailor their load-outs, behaviors, and tactics, then watch them execute their missions autonomously. If you see things take a turn for the worse, intervene with timely instructions or risk hearing their final screams… Roguelite Core Loop | No two missions are the same, and every decision matters. ​ With the tension of permadeath looming over your shoulders countered with the satisfaction of roguelite continuous progression, you'll shape your strategies to overcome the evolving threats.

No two missions are the same, and every decision matters. ​ With the tension of permadeath looming over your shoulders countered with the satisfaction of roguelite continuous progression, you'll shape your strategies to overcome the evolving threats. Immersive Command-Center Perspective | Manage every aspect of the mission from your (safe?) command center, viewing the action through live feeds, tactical displays, and sensor data. The retrofuturistic interface blurs the line between strategy and horror as you monitor your squad's survival.

