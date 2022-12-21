XSEED Games Releases Special 2022 Recap Video

XSEED Games decided to cap off the end of the year by releasing a brand new video showing off highlights from what they did in 2022. It's an interesting prospect to release a video like this, essentially promoting all of the games you released over the past calendar year, along with the message they sent out, which we have for you down below. Without being too cynical about the entire thing, this is one giant commercial for their games in case you still have holiday shopping to do and are looking for a video game to buy and don't have any immediate titles on your brain. But it isn't all promotion for what's out now, as they also included some information about what they're looking to release in 2023 with some of the games they're stoked about. Enjoy the video at the bottom as we say "good on ya, XSEED!"

"In 2022, XSEED Games released fan-favorite titles across all platforms ranging from RPG simulation title Rune Factory 5, which gives an action spin to the genre, to indie title Potionomics, the deal-making management sim from Voracious Games that's won the hearts of gamers on PC everywhere. Fans of more action-oriented titles received new editions of hack-and-slash, action-adventure title No More Heroes 3, jam-packed with tropes and jokes from the mind of SUDA51, and the all-new, genre-blending zombie game Deadcraft. XSEED Games has a lot in store for 2023 and also teased upcoming announced titles, including 8-bit-era-inspired indie, Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories, time-travel RPG, Loop8: Summer of Gods, developer FuRyu's co-op adventure title Trinity Trigger, and the recently announced Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut, which takes players down the seamy underbelly of Akihabara in a vampire-slaying RPG. The publisher will share more information on coming titles, as well as even more brand-new reveals, in early 2023."