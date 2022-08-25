Xurkitree Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: GO Fest Finale

This weekend, Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale will bring the Ultra Beasts that debuted in earlier on-location events into raids. This includes the return of Nihilego along with the wide release of Xurkitree, Pheromosa, and Buzzwole. Leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale, Bleeding Cool readers can read raid guides for all of the Ultra Beasts. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Xurkitree and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Xurkitree Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Xurkitree counters as such:

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Xurkitree with efficiency.

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Haxorus: Dragon Trail, Earthquake

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Nidoking: Fury Cutter, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Xurkitree can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Xurkitree is not currently available to encounter in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Xurkitree will have a CP of 2249 in normal weather conditions and 2812 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!