Yakuza 0 Director's Cut Trailer Drops a Hotline Number

Check otu the latest trailer for Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, as SEGA has crfeated a 1-800 number related to the game that you can call

Article Summary Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut gets a retro-themed trailer with a real, call-in 1-888-YAKUZA0 hotline for fans.

The Director’s Cut releases on Nintendo Switch 2, enhancing the acclaimed crime drama set in 1988 Japan.

Play as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima with unique fighting styles and deeper story-driven content in this edition.

Enjoy the new Red Light Raid online multiplayer, choosing from 60 characters to battle enemies with friends.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new trailer for Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, as they dropped a new hotline number that you can call. The latest trailer takes you back down the road of late '80s commercials as the team has created a 1-800 number that you can call in real life. 1-888-YAKUZA0 will lead you to an automated call line that you can interact with as part of the game's content, and while not necessary to call, it's free and it's funny to listen to. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out on June 5, 2025.

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut

Discover the decadence and danger of 1988 Japan. Yakuza 0 Director's Cut is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed origin story, now on Nintendo Switch 2. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka entertainment districts as yakuza Kazuma Kiryu and cabaret club manager Goro Majima in an epic crime drama of intertwined fates that created legends. Kiryu and Majima each have three unique fighting styles to dynamically switch between to creatively crack skulls with your fists, makeshift weapons and more. Anyone can enjoy exhilarating brawler action with easy-to-pick-up controls and a high skill ceiling. Director's Cut content gives deeper insight into key incidents and character backstories with never-before-seen cutscenes. Plus, the Red Light Raid online multiplayer mode lets you join forces with friends and choose from 60 playable characters to take down hordes of enemies.

Kiryu is a member of the Dojima Family, one of the most powerful yakuza organizations under the Tojo Clan. He was raised at the Sunflower Orphanage established by the Dojima Family captain, Shintaro Kazama, whom he swore an oath to at an early age. While on a job collecting an overdue debt, his mark turns up dead, leading him to set out and clear his name from being a murder suspect. Previously a member of the Tojo Clan, Majima defied a direct order from his superiors and was tortured before being sent out to serve in the purgatory of civilian life. Majima now manages the Grand Cabaret, unable to find a way to return to the Tojo Clan. That is, until one fateful day, when he is assigned a dark mission that will guarantee his return.

