Yogacast Games Teases New Titles On The Way In Q1 2023

Yogacast Games announced this week some of the plans they have for games coming in Q1 2023, as well as updates on others. The team gave an update on five games, the first two already out being PlateUp which will have new content coming later this year, and Landlord's Super in Early Access will get the full launch soon. As well as Golfie which barely launched into Early Access and will come out later this year. The two that are on the horizon are Beyond The Long Night and Aces & Adventures, both slated to hit Q1, but no formal dates have been set yet. We got more info on both of those below while we wait for formal release dates to come.

Beyond The Long Night – Q1 2023

"Explore the Dark Mountain and escape to the Overworld beyond in this charming twin-stick action roguelike puzzle game. Created by former staff from Frontier Developments, in Beyond The Long Night, you'll discover a subterranean world full of monsters, secrets, and lovable characters as you puzzle, upgrade and battle your way through three randomly generated areas to outrun a deadly storm. Uncover a trail of mysteries in an ancient kingdom of demigods and explorers, captured within an endless time loop. Learn more about the world each time you play, solving puzzles and befriending mountain folk on your journey to uncover the true nature of the Storm."

Aces & Adventures – Q1 2023

"Combining a deckbuilder RPG with poker-powered combat, Aces & Adventures sees players embark on an enchanting fantasy adventure. Draw your own story from the deck of fate and journey through a world inspired by Norse and Middle Eastern mythology in a fully voice-acted story told across 13 campaigns. Play as five characters, each with their own library of abilities, and use playing cards to activate abilities and throw attacks in fast-paced, kinetic gameplay. Unlock powerful traits and equipment as you progress through each campaign, build your own decks and experience a stunningly-presented, immersive fantasy RPG."