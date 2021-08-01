Young Jiren Plans Revenge In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard cards, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. There have also been cards inspired by the Buu Saga, The Saiyan Saga, and the Tournament of Power. Let's take a look at a selection of cards featuring a critical moment during the Tournament of Power where we learn about Jiren's past.

It was revealed during the climatic Tournament of Power, which served as the final storyline of the Dragon Ball Super anime (for now, anyway), that Jiren wasn't always the cold, closed-off warrior that fought against Goku. Jiren, the pride of Universe 11, was once a scrawny and feeble child, pictured in the "Jiren, the Avenger" card above. These Cross Spirits cards showcased Jiren's journey toward immense power so that he could not only take his revenge on the evil force that destroyed his family but so he could prevent it from happening ever again.

Dragon Ball doesn't often do tragic backstories for their villains. Vegeta and Broly are exceptions, but Frieza, Cell, Buu, Zamasu, and even foes as far back as King Piccolo and Pilaf didn't spawn from tragedy. What makes Jiren interesting, though, is that he wasn't really a villain. The Tournament of Power was simply a scrap in which warriors fought for their very existence, which made for some of the most compelling and dynamic battles. Now, Jiren's backstory, which added a layer of intense drama to the Tournament, takes center stage in these Cross Spirits cards.

We're just one week away from Cross Spirits pre-release events now and two weeks away from its wide release. Stay tuned for openings and announcements, right here on Bleeding Cool!