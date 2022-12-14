Your Usual Winners List From The 2022 Esports Awards

In case you weren't aware of it, last night, they held The 2022 Esports Awards in Las Vegas, and we have your annual posting of the winners. Hosted by Eefje 'Sjokz" Depoortere and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez, the ceremony showcased the finest that 2022 had to offer across the board. We weren't there personally, but like every other outlet today, we have the complete list of winners from the show for you to browse down, looking for your favorites.

Esports Game of the Year presented by Amazon Music – VALORANT

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – PUBG MOBILE

Content Group of the Year – S8ul Esports

Esports Play of the Year – Russel 'Twistzz' Van Dulken

Esports Cosplay of the Year presented by Crocs – Kinpatsu Cosplay

Esports Content Series of the Year – Players

Esports Creative of the Year presented by Roland – Christian Skimmeland

Esports Colour Caster of the Year – Andy 'Bravo' Dudynsky

Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year – Lauren 'Pansy' Scott

Esports Content Creator of the Year – Juan 'Hungrybox' Debiedma

Esports Host of the Year – James 'Dash' Patterson

Esports Mobile Player of the Year presented by Verizon – Ceng 'Order' Zehai

Esports Team of the Year presented by Secretlab – LOUD (VALORANT)

Esports Personality of the Year presented by Coca-Cola – Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag

Esports Controller Player of the Year – Matthew 'FormaL' Piper

Esports PC Player of the Year presented by RAID: Shadow Legends – Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev

Streamer of the Year presented by Lexus – Ibai Llanos

Esports Organisation of the Year presented by Lexus – OpTic Gaming

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year presented by Sizzle Creative – Dexerto

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year – Logitech G

Esports Journalist of the Year presented by CTRL – Ashley Kang

Esports Supporting Service of the Year – Esports Engine

Panel's Choice Award – Heather 'Sapphire' Garozzo

Esports Creative Team of the Year – LOUD

Esports Collegiate Program of the Year presented by Blinkfire Analytics – University of Hawai'i

Esports Desk Analyst of the Year presented by Aim Lab – Jessica 'JessGOAT' Bolden

Lifetime Achievement in Esports Dennis 'Thresh' Fong Emil "HeatoN" Christensen Daniel 'OGRE1' Ryan Tom 'OGRE2' Ryan Morgan Romine, PhD Alexander Garfield Jason Lake

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year – Verizon

Esports Publisher of the Year – Riot Games

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year – Riot Games

Esports Apparel of the Year – 100 Thieves

Esports Creative Piece of the Year – The Bellhop | Gucci Gaming Academy

Esports Photograph of the Year – Colin Young-Wolff

Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year – Christine Fan

Esports Coach of the Year – Andrii 'B1ad3' Horodenskyi

Esports Controller Rookie of the Year – Enzo 'Seikoo' Grondein

Esports PC Rookie of the Year – Ilya 'm0NESY' Osipov