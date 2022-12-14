Your Usual Winners List From The 2022 Esports Awards
In case you weren't aware of it, last night, they held The 2022 Esports Awards in Las Vegas, and we have your annual posting of the winners. Hosted by Eefje 'Sjokz" Depoortere and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez, the ceremony showcased the finest that 2022 had to offer across the board. We weren't there personally, but like every other outlet today, we have the complete list of winners from the show for you to browse down, looking for your favorites.
- Esports Game of the Year presented by Amazon Music – VALORANT
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – PUBG MOBILE
- Content Group of the Year – S8ul Esports
- Esports Play of the Year – Russel 'Twistzz' Van Dulken
- Esports Cosplay of the Year presented by Crocs – Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Esports Content Series of the Year – Players
- Esports Creative of the Year presented by Roland – Christian Skimmeland
- Esports Colour Caster of the Year – Andy 'Bravo' Dudynsky
- Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year – Lauren 'Pansy' Scott
- Esports Content Creator of the Year – Juan 'Hungrybox' Debiedma
- Esports Host of the Year – James 'Dash' Patterson
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year presented by Verizon – Ceng 'Order' Zehai
- Esports Team of the Year presented by Secretlab – LOUD (VALORANT)
- Esports Personality of the Year presented by Coca-Cola – Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag
- Esports Controller Player of the Year – Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
- Esports PC Player of the Year presented by RAID: Shadow Legends – Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev
- Streamer of the Year presented by Lexus – Ibai Llanos
- Esports Organisation of the Year presented by Lexus – OpTic Gaming
- Esports Coverage Platform of the Year presented by Sizzle Creative – Dexerto
- Esports Hardware Provider of the Year – Logitech G
- Esports Journalist of the Year presented by CTRL – Ashley Kang
- Esports Supporting Service of the Year – Esports Engine
- Panel's Choice Award – Heather 'Sapphire' Garozzo
- Esports Creative Team of the Year – LOUD
- Esports Collegiate Program of the Year presented by Blinkfire Analytics – University of Hawai'i
- Esports Desk Analyst of the Year presented by Aim Lab – Jessica 'JessGOAT' Bolden
- Lifetime Achievement in Esports
- Dennis 'Thresh' Fong
- Emil "HeatoN" Christensen
- Daniel 'OGRE1' Ryan
- Tom 'OGRE2' Ryan
- Morgan Romine, PhD
- Alexander Garfield
- Jason Lake
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year – Verizon
- Esports Publisher of the Year – Riot Games
- Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year – Riot Games
- Esports Apparel of the Year – 100 Thieves
- Esports Creative Piece of the Year – The Bellhop | Gucci Gaming Academy
- Esports Photograph of the Year – Colin Young-Wolff
- Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year – Christine Fan
- Esports Coach of the Year – Andrii 'B1ad3' Horodenskyi
- Esports Controller Rookie of the Year – Enzo 'Seikoo' Grondein
- Esports PC Rookie of the Year – Ilya 'm0NESY' Osipov