YouTube Partners With The Trevor Project For Pride Month

YouTube announced today that they have partnered with The Trevor Project for a pair of livestreams to raise money for LGBTQ+ youth. These events will go toward raising money and awareness for the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people, both of which will be taking place during Pride Month in June. We have the details below of what those events will consist of, which will include a live Minecraft competition that will stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

"YouTube, at its best, is a place where authentic voices can find community and share their unique stories with the world," said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. "At a time when in-person events are still limited, YouTube Originals will supersize the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community by honoring its authentic voices, recognizing its unique stories, and amplifying the pride that this vibrant community has already shared with the world."

With many physical Pride Month celebrations still on hold this year, YouTube Originals will partner with JA Films to premiere a multi-hour, star-studded livestream event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community on Friday, June 25 featuring Trixie Mattel, Daniel Howell, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Peppermint, Denali Foxx and more names to be announced soon. The virtual celebration will take place across the globe and feature multiple hosts, musical performances, special live moments and more, with viewers encouraged to donate to The Trevor Project via YouTube's Donate feature directly on the livestream.

To make this virtual special a community moment, JA Films has created a microsite with a Call To Action asking users and creators to submit video content sharing stories of pride, questions for the hosts and more. Select responses will then be featured throughout the stream on June 25. A live Minecraft competition will stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming in June featuring creators from around the world with the goal of bringing awareness to mental health issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, in addition to raising money for the Trevor Project via a donation link. More details and participating creators will be announced soon. Both livestream events are a continuation of a long standing relationship between Google, YouTube, and The Trevor Project, including a multiyear grant from Google.org to enable the Trevor Project to introduce machine learning and natural language processing into The Trevor Project's platforms and the creation of a new AI-powered training tool called the Crisis Contact Simulator.