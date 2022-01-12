Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary

Konami has released new details to the Fifth Anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, which will be kicking off on January 12th, 2022. The company has decided to go all out for this one as it appears they will be doing a year-long event with various bonuses and content coming throughout the year, as their initial plans (which we have for you below) will be going until January 2023. Some of them include a free gift box after completing the tutorial, several Monster Reborn characters to learn how to play as, eight special UR & S tickets, a brand new skill ticket, and several exclusive accessories to add to your profile on the game.

By logging in between January 12th, 2022 – February 28th, 2023, Duelists will receive the Legend Foil Rarity Monster Reborn card to Special Summon monsters from the Graveyard and potentially turn the tides in any Duel. The complementing Destiny Draw: Monster Reborn Skill lets Duelists pull the Monster Reborn card on their next draw if it is not already in their hand. Together, the card and Skill are a powerful combination for any Duelist. In addition to Monster Reborn, all Duelists will receive a commemorative Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Fifth Anniversary Game Mat and Card Sleeves featuring Yuya Sakaki and Yami Yugi. Log-in bonuses during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Fifth Anniversary campaign will be plentiful with 1,000 Gems, a Skill Ticket, and several Card Tickets (including Glossy UR/SR Dream Tickets). Also available is the new Dark Magician-themed Structure Deck EX including Dark Paladin, Strength in Unity, Destined Rivals and other powerful cards.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS | 5th Anniversary Celebration (https://youtu.be/xaeqWGL7t6E)

We'll see what else Konami has planned for the rest of the year, as we're sure they're looking to roll out more content over the rest of 2022. There's a lot they could do with the franchise over the next several months and a lot of territory to pull from when it comes with the franchise. We'll see how cool they decide to make things in the weeks to come.