Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Accessories

Konami has revealed a new set of products coming next year for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade accessories. Every year the company releases a new pack of these items with special designs to them, and this time around they're looking extra fiendish. The four items include the 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio (MSRP: $9.99), the set of Card Sleeves (MSRP: $3.99 per pack), the Card Case (MSRP: $4.99 per case), and the Game Mat (MSRP: $14.99). All of these will be released on May 6th, 2022. We got images below and proper descriptions for all of them in case you're interested.

Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio: Keep your collection safe with the all-new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio featuring two different artworks on each of the front and back covers! The front cover features Fallen of Albaz and Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous from Rise of the Duelist! Tri-Brigade monsters sprang into action in Phantom Rage, and artwork from the brand-new Tri-brigade Token Card from Structure Deck: Albaz Strike adorns the back cover, ready to protect your cards! Designed with a secure side-loading design, this 10-page Portfolio has 9 pockets per page – by placing cards front-to-back, you can stage up to 180 of your most cared for cards. The 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio also utilizes an anti-slip feature to keep cards secure and your collection safe at all times. Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Case: There's no better way to guard your valuables than having a dragon do it for you. Well then, let's make it TWO dragons. The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Case features the two ferocious, Dragon-Type Fusion Monsters from Structure Deck: Albaz Strike – Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon and Lubellion the Searing Dragon! The ice blades and searing flames will not only guard your Deck from the outside, but also from the inside as they're featured on the 2-Sided Divider included with each Card Case. This official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Case is large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck. Each Card Case is made from durable material, includes a card divider, and comes with a sturdy closure to ensure your cards will stay protected inside. Keep your Deck safe and get ready to Duel!

Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Sleeves: Official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Card Sleeves help Duelists keep their cards secure and protected during Duels. The Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Sleeves feature the artwork of Fallen of Albaz and Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous, both of which made their debut in the core booster set, Rise of the Duelist. These Card Sleeves are perfect for keeping your cards safe when Dueling against destructive forces! Each pack contains 50 Card Sleeves specifically designed to meet tournament regulation standards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Game Mat: The official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Game Mat features the artwork of two Token Cards from Structure Deck: Albaz Strike! Ecclesia the Exiled and Albaz the Shrouded will keep your cards safe as you battle your opponent on this Game Mat's smooth surface! Made with the highest quality materials, this Game Mat is the same size as the Game Mats used as prizing in various Konami-sanctioned events. Use this Game Mat to keep your cards safe while you Duel your way to the top!