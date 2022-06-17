Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals More Details On Magnificent Mavens Release

Konami has released new artwork and details for two upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game releases, including their holiday box. First off, the Holiday Gift Box has been renamed to the Magnificent Mavens, which will still be coming out on November 4th, 2022 for $25. Meanwhile, the team has released new pack artwork for Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge, which will be released on September 30th, 2022, for $4.19 per pack. Much like other packs before this, each 5-card pack contains 4 Ultra Rares and 1 Secret Rare. You can check out the complete details on both of these as we wait to see what else will be coming out this Fall.

Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge Duelists who built a Deck with Joker's Knight from King's Court and the 3 Musketeers of Face Cards will finally be able to incorporate Yugi's Royal Straight Slasher from the finale of the Grand Championship arc into their strategy! 3 Musketeers of Face Cards is one of the available strategies in the new Rivalry of Warlords Organized Play format, so Duelists interested in learning the basics of the Deck before the new cards release should inquire about this event type at their local OTS or at a YCS event. Moving from the original series all the way to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, Duelists will also be able to build another one of the Ignis-powered Decks! This time it's the Earth Ignis' Deck, a strategy built on EARTH Cyberse Link Monsters that co-link into an impenetrable wall. In addition to a wide array of cool new cards, Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge will give Duelists another chance to acquire select older cards as well.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Magnificent Mavens Each box of Magnificent Mavens contains: 1 pack of 70 card sleeves (in 1 of 6 new sleeve designs: "Sky Striker", "Mayakashi", or "Witchcrafter")

4 booster packs with 5 Ultra Rare cards per pack Select cards are available in the Egyptian Hieroglyphic Pharaoh's Rare Ultra Rare foil style.