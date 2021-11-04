Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Two Different Spring 2022 Releases

This week, Konami has revealed two different Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game releases, both set to come out during Spring 2022. The first pack is the all-new Structure Deck: Albaz Strike, which has been built around Fallen of Albaz's powerful Fusion Summoning effect, which allows him to absorb enemy monsters into himself and transform. The deck comes with five special Tokens that you can use as whatever type of Token you need, all with new art made specially for this set. This is a 46 card deck made up of 40 main cards and 6 Extra Deck cards, breaking down to 5 Ultra Rares, 3 Super Rares, 38 Commons, 5 Special Token Cards, and 1 Double-sided Deluxe Game Mat/Dueling Guide. The pack will sell for $11 when it drops on March 11th, 2022.

The second release to talk about will be the 2022 Ghosts From The Past pack. The last pack from earlier this year did super well, so the company is going to capitalize on that by releasing a second pack that is designed to capture everything that made the first one a success. This includes even more Ghost Rares! This Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG card pack includes five Ultra Rares, one of which could be replaced by a Ghost Rare. They'll be sold at $20 per box which comes with 20 cards per box, and will be released on April 24th, 2022. We have more info on both decks below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Structure Deck: Albaz Strike

Dive into the story of Fallen of Albaz in the Structure Deck: Albaz Strike! Originally from Rise of the Duelist, Fallen of Albaz has been a central character in the storyline that's played out on the cards since then and has taken on many different dragonic Fusion Monster forms. This Structure Deck is built around Fallen of Albaz's powerful Fusion Summoning effect that lets him absorb enemy monsters into himself to transform and includes multiple new Fusion forms to further expand his power! You'll also get new Tri-Brigade and Springan monsters who fought alongside Fallen of Albaz on his journey. Old favorites from Phantom Rage and Blazing Vortex also return to enter the fray!

Structure Deck: Albaz Strike has 5 total special Tokens that you can use as whatever type of Token you need. In addition to the new art made especially for these Tokens, which can let you dig further into the stories of Fallen of Albaz! The story continues for Fallen of Albaz, so make sure to keep an eye out for cards in Burst of Destiny and Battles of Chaos for additional support!

2022 Ghosts From The Past

The second Ghosts From the Past set is releasing in April 2022 and is the follow-up to last Spring's phenomenon, Ghosts From The Past! It's got more of everything that made Ghosts From The Past a smash hit, including even more Ghost Rares! It's not just the roster of Ghost Rares that's expanded either – the drop rate has, too, so it's twice as easy to pull a Ghost Rare this time around! On top of that, each box of the next Ghosts From the Past set has 4 packs instead of 3, giving you even more cards per box!

2022's version of Ghosts From the Past is another all-foil set, and each 5-card pack comes with 5 Ultra Rares, 1 of which could be replaced by a Ghost Rare. Each box of the upcoming Ghosts From The Past comes with 4 packs, for a total of 20 cards per box.