Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Shares More Details About Legendary 5D's Decks

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game revealed new details about a deck coming this November in the form of the Legendary 5D's Decks

Article Summary Konami reveals new Legendary 5D's Decks for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, launching this November.

Set features three ready-to-play decks, each themed after iconic 5D's Signer characters from the anime.

Yusei's Deck includes eight brand-new cards; other two Signer decks remain a mystery for now.

Every deck contains 50 cards, a bonus chibi monster card, and themed Token cards with cute art.

Konami had a second reveal over the weekend for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as they revealed more about the Legendary 5D's Decks. These are three distinct decks that have been put together to match three different characters from this particular animated series in the franchise. They gave details for one but are holding back on the other two for the time being. What info we do have includes the fact that the entire box contains three Secret Rare chibi variant art Monster Cards, three Secret Rare chibi Token Cards, 15 Ultra Rares, and 135 Commons. You can read more about it below, as this three-deck set will be released on November 7, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Legendary 5D's Decks

Legendary 5D's Decks contains three complete, ready-to-play Decks, each with 50 cards (5 Ultra Rares, 45 Commons per Deck):

A Yusei Deck with eight brand-new cards never released before.

A second Signer's Deck – check back in a couple weeks for the identity of this mysterious Duelist!

And a third Signer's Deck – also a mystery, at least for now, but we'll tell you soon!

Each has a 40-card Main Deck and a 10-card Extra Deck (plus a bonus – see below)! Make no mistake: These Decks contain some of the most popular card tech, from Mulcharmy Meowls to Infinite Impermanence, that can go in whatever Decks you're playing next. And the 5D's-themed cards in each Deck aren't a 1-of-each sampler, but come in the 2's and 3's you'll need to make these Decks really work. It's time to REV IT UP! Each Deck's 51st card is a fully-playable chibi art version of that Signer's main monster (for Yusei's Deck, that's a chibi Stardust Dragon)! So you'll get three playable chibi Monster Cards total. You'll also get three different Token Cards, showing chibi art for these 3 Signer characters. Going fast makes you feel alive, but looking cute also helps you scoot!

