Yuki Is Set To Release On VR Platforms Next Week

ARVORE Immersive Experiences revealed that they'll be releasing their latest game Yuki onto several VR platforms next week. We're a bit excited for this one as it's more of an upbeat title that mashes roguelike and bullet-hell together in a game where you're essentially playing with an anime action figure that you take into battles where you determine what kind of strategy you want to use to beat them. Much like how you would create your own fights and stories with action figures as a kid and come up with weird scenarios where they come out winning at the end. The game will launch on July 22nd for Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Rift, and all Steam VR platforms. You can read more and check out the latest trailer below.

Yuki is an upbeat mix of the bullet-hell and roguelike game genres in VR, set in an incredible anime universe. Step into the wild imagination of a child and fly through multidimensional worlds holding her favorite action character, Yuki. Use your hands to fly Yuki and dodge loads of bullets and obstacles that cross your path! Groove to the sound of mesmerizing music as you maneuver through each of the new spellbinding game levels while blasting the evil Yokaliens. As you embark on this enthralling spatial VR-designed gameplay, you'll find yourself getting into a smooth choreography with enemies, bullets, and obstacles. Collect cool power-ups to become stronger as you face new levels that surprise you every time. The more you play, the more powerful you become, and better are the chances you'll make it through. After all, a child's imagination can cease evil, and the only way to save the universe is to play like a kid!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: YUKI Trailer | Out July 22 on Oculus and Steam | Pre-order now on Oculus Quest! (https://youtu.be/0cANmM8XWr4)