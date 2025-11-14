Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fukuoka Fighters, Phoenixx Inc., Zako No Ahiru

Zako No Ahiru Confirmed For Steam Release This Month

There's a brand-new climbing platformer on the way called Zako No Ahiru, which will be released next week on PC via Steam

Article Summary Zako No Ahiru, a quirky climbing platformer, launches on Steam next week for PC players to enjoy.

Control a rubber duck with water-powered jumps to navigate vibrant, obstacle-filled landscapes.

Face off against sassy in-game commentary with over 1,000 fully-voiced taunts and monologues.

Master unique rubber ducky physics to uncover seven dreamlike endings and 140+ voiced lines.

Indie game developer Fukuoka Fighters and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have confirmed the release date for their latest game, Zako No Ahiru. In case you have not seen this game before, this is a climbing platformer title in which you'll be controlling a small rubber duck with its own water squirting abilitiy to traverse levels and make it to the top. But if you can't, you'll be taunted by the game relentlessly until you either make it or quit. Sound like fun? You can try it for yourself when it drops onto Steam on November 21, 2025.

Zako No Ahiru

Sassy Mary Sugaki knocks on your door, eager to share her latest discovery with you: a platformer called "Zako no Ahiru" as challenging as it is cute. Wanna play? Great! (She wasn't going to give you much of a choice…) Simply charge up to splash an adorable rubber ducky in all directions, and carefully scale a mountain covered in colorful obstacles. Just know that Mary WILL revel in every failure with sharp-tongued insults and banter, and she can't wait.

Blast water out of the ducky's beak to propel across lovely low-poly landscapes. Bounce onto trampolines for extra height while navigating chaotic plateaus covered in palm trees, extraterrestrial comets, and enormous slices of fruit. One wrong jump, and Mary will never let you live it down — prepare for a verbal onslaught of Mary's 1,000+ fully-voiced put-downs, monologues and occasional encouragement to keep going as the toy duck teeters back to the beginning of the stage.

Yes, there's a little tension from anticipated insults, but pressure makes diamonds, right? Don't let Mary's malicious words prevent you from mastering the bouncy nature of rubber ducky physics. Squeak a path towards seven distinct, dreamlike endings that feature more than 140 voiced lines, and try to ignore incoming insolent remarks along the way.

