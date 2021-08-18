Zamasu & Goku Black Reign In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we move away from the Super Saiyan 4s of Dragon Ball GT and move toward one of the most dramatic and controversial arcs of Super with the Future Trunks Saga. This set will feature cards showcasing that saga's villain: Zamasu and Goku Black.

These cards continue to look killer, with each card looking like a Super Rare with its gold effect. Note, though, that only the packs will include gold foil on these, so good luck pulling the ones you want from your Dragon Ball Super Card Game boxes.

Zamasu and Goku Black are kind of one-and-the-same, with this horrific Goku doppelganger being piloted by the regular timeline's Zamasu while teaming up with a buffed-up, hyper-powered version of Trunks' timeline's Zamasu. These two took Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta, a brawl with Vegito, Trunks finding a new form with Super Saiyan Rage, and a Spirit Sword to defeat… and really, even that didn't do the full job until Grand Zeno came through with some Thanos action. Dragon Ball Super fans either seem to love or hate this arc, with much of it coming down to the controversial ending that seemed more cynical and strange than the franchise has been. It was, truly, a dip into cosmic horror.