Zapdos Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature Zapdos in Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Kalos event, which is building to the GO Tour Kalos: Global.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zapdos, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Zapdos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zapdos counters as such:

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zapdos with efficiency.

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Glimmora: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zapdos can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zapdos will have a CP of 2015 in normal weather conditions and 2519 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

