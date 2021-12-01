Zekrom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021

December 2021 will see the release of Shiny Zekrom, Shiny Reshiram, and Shiny Kyurem. In the first half of the month, we will see Zekrom and Reshiram available starting today at 10 AM local time. Let's take a look at what Trainers will need to bring into raids to defeat the Electric/Dragon-type Zekrom. Using this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of the best Pokémon with the top counters to defeat Zekrom and also learn about its Shiny rate and IVs. Let's get into the details.

Top Zekrom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zekrom counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zekrom with efficiency.

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zekrom can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that Zekrom has a relatively far away circle, so may need a powerful throw.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zekrom will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!