Zekrom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021
December 2021 will see the release of Shiny Zekrom, Shiny Reshiram, and Shiny Kyurem. In the first half of the month, we will see Zekrom and Reshiram available starting today at 10 AM local time. Let's take a look at what Trainers will need to bring into raids to defeat the Electric/Dragon-type Zekrom. Using this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of the best Pokémon with the top counters to defeat Zekrom and also learn about its Shiny rate and IVs. Let's get into the details.
Top Zekrom Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zekrom counters as such:
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zekrom with efficiency.
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run
- Groudon: Dragon Tail, Earthquake
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Zekrom can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that Zekrom has a relatively far away circle, so may need a powerful throw.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zekrom will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!