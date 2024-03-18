Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero Announces New Closed Beta Test

Zenless Zone Zero will be testing more items in the game as the devs will be running another Closed Beta, set to take place this Spring.

Article Summary HoYoverse announces a new Closed Beta for Zenless Zone Zero, slated for Spring.

The Amplifying Test to feature new characters and combat enhancements.

Updated Hollow Deep Dive System allows for efficient exploration and battles.

Expect dynamic combat and an immersive urban living experience in New Eridu.

HoYoverse revealed over the weekend they will be holding another Closed Beta test for their upcoming game Zenless Zone Zero. The team did not provide a date for the test, only that it would take place "soon," which to us means we'll see it in the Spring. What we do know is that this will be known as the Amplifying Test, as the ARPG will introduce significant improvements from the last test, including changes to the game's combat and Hollow exploration systems, as well as brand-new content and combat challenges to try. You can sign up for the test on the game's official website.

Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero features a brand-new urban fantasy IP by HoYoverse. In this post- apocalyptic adventure, contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the Hollows. Amidst this overwhelming calamity, the city of New Eridu has risen against all odds and evolved into the last bastion of modern civilization. Players will take on the role of a Proxy and embark on a mission to defeat unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries behind New Eridu.

The Amplifying Test will showcase a brand-new character, Zhu Yuan, and a new faction — New Eridu Public Security's Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. The latest Bangboo models are also on their way to the battlefield with their newly developed combat technique — Bangboo chain attacks. In addition, the combat challenge known as Shiyu Defense, along with a series of combat missions, will be available for players through the upgraded Hollow Deep Dive System (HDD). This updated system allows players to dive straight into challenging boss battles without any additional steps.

The upcoming closed beta test is expected to bring about significant improvements to the game's overall gameplay experience. Thanks to the latest upgrade of the HDD System, players will be able to explore the Hollows in a more efficient manner using the TV Wall (a.k.a. the Hollow Board), which has been optimized to a considerable extent. After several iterations, combat design is now more dynamic, maximizing excitement for both newcomers and hardcore players, especially in Rally Missions and Hollow Zero. Finally, New Eridu offers more urban life events and city guidance to provide its "citizens" with an immersive residential experience.

