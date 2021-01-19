Ziggurat Interactive To Release Real Heroes: Firefighter HD

Ziggurat Interactive announced this week they will be releasing Real Heroes: Firefighter HD this coming Thursday. The game throws you into the fray of being a firefighter straight out of the academy and being a part of a local firehouse. You'll learn the ropes of what it takes to become a top-notch firefighter and protect the people that you serve from losing their homes and saving their lives. You can check out more below as the game will be released on GOG and Steam on January 21st.

"Real Heroes: Firefighter HD is a unique game that we are proud to add to our catalog," said Michael Devine, SVP of Business Development at Ziggurat Interactive. "It's more than a game, it's a first-hand look at the dangers first-responders face, and the work they do to keep us safe." Real Heroes: Firefighter HD is a first-person firefighting and rescue action game where players take on the heroic role of a real firefighter. As a newly graduated cadet starting out at a fire station in Los Angeles, the game's hero must learn the tools of the trade, battle massive fires, and rescue citizens from deadly infernos. It's time to put on a fresh pair of turnout pants, grab a Halligan, and take to the streets to battle man's deadliest foe — fire! Realistic fire technology creates an incredible adversary that feels "alive" and dangerous

Highest resolution ever available for PC

A career mode featuring more than nine levels and locations

Use real-life firefighting tools, including hoses, axes, hydraulic rescue tools, Halligans, and more

An all-star Hollywood voice cast including James Marsters (Buffy: The Vampire Slayer), Jack McGee (Rescue Me), Michael Jace (The Shield), Jamie Kennedy (Ghost Whisperer), and Jenette Goldstein (Aliens)