Zombie Army 4: Dead War Is Headed To Google Stadia

Rebellion and Google announced today that Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be headed to Stadia in the near future. In fact, in the very near future, as the game will be released on May 1st. The title will be free to Stadia Pro subscribers, but will remain $30 for everyone else. By all accounts, this is the full game with whatever bonus content they've added to it since launch. The game joins about a dozen others that were announced during the Stadia connect event that took place this morning. Enjoy killing zombies during WW2 this Friday.

Hitler's hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon! The resistance have defeated Zombie Hitler and cast him into Hell – but the dead rise once again with greater hunger than before!

Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond! Fight the forces of darkness in corpse-riddled canals, survive a Zombie Zoo, and journey to dark, inexplicable places no person has been before…and lived to tell the tale in Zombie Army 4: Dead War!

Experience the genre-defining ballistics Rebellion made famous in the Sniper Elite series, and put it to good use against the shambling hordes of the damned. The X-Ray Kill Camera returns! Watch in gory-ous slow motion as bullets, bombs and more destroy bones and organs in X-ray. Marvel as your bullets tear off a rotten limb or two, and shiver as the dead KEEP COMING! Build the slayer that suits you as you rank up! Fancy yourself a guardian angel? Take damage for your teammates! Like that turret so much? Why not take it with you? Then kill in style as you unlock new outfits, emotes and taunts! When the dead surround you, fight back with enhanced melee combat! Barge through crowds, stomp on heads and dispatch the living dead with fearsome takedown moves!