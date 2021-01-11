ZOTAC Introduces Magnus One Mini PC Ahead of CES 2021

Before CES 2021 kicks off, ZOTAC decided to unveil their latest mini PC with the introduction of the Magnus One. This particular model has been designed to be the most powerful ZBOX Mini PC made by the company to date, featuring a GeForce RTX 30 Series desktop graphics card. We have more info about it below from the company as this is an impressively powerful little beast. However, at the time we're writing this, the capabilities of it haven't really been put to the test by anyone, so we're looking forward to seeing what trials gamers put this thing through in the months to come.

The Magnus One is the ultimate ZBOX Mini PC built for hardware enthusiasts. The ultimate performance comes from an Intel Core processor and a ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Magnus One has been designed to be the one system that can be your daily computer, the office workstation, the system for creating, or the system for gaming. The ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 30 series desktop graphics card powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture pushes the Magnus One to a whole new level of performance. Experience faster performance over previous-generation GPUs and take in the life-like and smooth visuals with the 2nd generation RT cores and Tensor cores. The Magnus One delivers a fast and reliable connection on wireless or wired with Killer hardware. Connect wirelessly with the latest WiFi 6, pair devices using the latest Bluetooth 5, or plug into either the fast Gigabit Ethernet or faster Killer 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. The all-new Magnus One continues the easy upgradeability functionality. Unlock two screws at the rear, and simply remove the top lid and side panels to gain access to the internals to upgrade the SO-DIMM memory, Optane Memory, M.2 SSD, or 2.5" HDD/SSD.