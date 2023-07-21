Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Routes, Zygarde

Zygarde Arrives In Pokémon GO For Blaze New Trails Event

Zygarde debuts today in Pokémon GO along with the Blaze New Trails event which introduces Routes into the game along with other features.

The Legendary Pokémon Zygarde arrives in Pokémon GO today with the Blaze New Trails events, which also introduces the Routes feature. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the surprise Blaze New Trails event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time What are "Routes"?: Niantic writes: "Explore the globe with the Pokémon GO community as your guide! Chart a course to show off your favorite sights or follow in the footsteps of local Trainers to see what their communities have to share. Routes are here, and with them come a whole new level of adventure in Pokémon GO!"

Niantic writes: Make your own Route: Here's how to make a Route: Choose a PokéStop or Gym to be your starting point. Hit record to begin mapping your Route. Fill out some info about your Route, then submit it for review. Once accepted, Trainers can follow your Route!

Here's how to make a Route: Explore other Routes: Check the Route tab from the Nearby menu to see local Routes. Choose one that catches your eye. Follow the Route and enjoy exploring!

Legendary Pokémon debut: Zygarde, the Legendary Pokémon from Kalos, makes its debut through Special Research. Regarding acquiring and transforming Zygarde, Niantic writes: "Keep an eye out while you're exploring a Route—you might come across a Zygarde Cell! Zygarde Cells are the components that make up Zygarde, the Order Pokémon. You can collect Zygarde Cells in your Zygarde Cube and use these cells to change Zygarde's form. Encounter Zygarde in the Special Research story From A to Zygarde!"

Zygarde, the Legendary Pokémon from Kalos, makes its debut through Special Research. Regarding acquiring and transforming Zygarde, Niantic writes: Wild spawns : Growlithe, Ponyta, Doduo, Lillipup, Blitzle, and Yungood. All are capable of Being Shiny.

: Growlithe, Ponyta, Doduo, Lillipup, Blitzle, and Yungood. All are capable of Being Shiny. Boosted Shiny rate: Yungoos will have a boosted Shiny rate throughout the event.

Yungoos will have a boosted Shiny rate throughout the event. 7KM Gift Eggs : Rockruff, Skwovet, and Falinks.

: Rockruff, Skwovet, and Falinks. Bonus Features: 2/3 distance to earn Buddy Candy while exploring Routes with your Buddy. As mentioned above, an increased chance of encountering Shiny Yungoos.

Field Research task encounters: Yungoos

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!