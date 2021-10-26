How Mary Elizabeth Winstead Learned About the Cloverfield Connection

Mary Elizabeth Winstead starred in the 2016 film 10 Cloverfield Lane, the first major reveal that the production company Bad Robot was actively establishing their own sci-fi continuity that later became known as the Cloververse.

The film provided fans of the franchise with a new alien-centric story that strayed away from the epic destruction of Cloverfield in favor of a more claustrophobic horror. The film received incredible reviews, praising Winstead's performance, John Goodman's role, and its originality, making it a solid standalone film with no real attachment to an ongoing story. Now, years later, Winstead recently was asked about her involvement in the increasingly established world of Cloverfield, and she admits that it was much later that she discovered that the film had ties to the Cloververse.

When talking to Collider, the actor explains, "I didn't know it was a Cloverfield movie until just before it came out. I had no idea it was a Cloverfield movie! It was an idea that was floated around but wasn't something that was really, officially like, 'This is part of that universe.' It was its own standalone film and then, just before the movie came out, spoke with JJ, and it was like, 'Oh no, this is gonna be part of the Cloverfield franchise.'" Winstead added, "I really didn't know what to think of it at first because I hadn't really wrapped my brain around it and then, once everything got laid out and it made sense and the marketing for it came out, I was like, 'Oh, I see how this fits together, this kind of puzzle,' and it's actually really smart."

The end of 10 Cloverfield Lane has always brought her character's story full circle but does leave a door open to return one day – so here's hoping that perhaps 10 Cloverfield Lane has another story to offer down the road. Would you be interested in seeing a return to the beloved second chapter of the Cloverfield universe?