2 Fast 2 Furious 4 Your Consideration

Okay, so thanks for joining me on my rewatch of quite arguably one of the best action movie franchises of all time – The Fast and the Furious. The Fast franchise got off to a rocky start (I mean, the objectivity of the women alone is enough to make modern cultured viewers cringe), but now we have 2 Fast 2 Furious, and this time it even has a whole team of girls!

If you haven't seen the movie and care about spoilers – first off, seriously? It's like, 17 years old. Why did you click the article? And second, if you care about spoilers, probably stop reading and go watch this trashy car-porn action flick.

So, Brian is back at it, though this time without Dom, but instead with his old buddy Roman Pearce. They're undercover to catch a drug kingpin, and there's a hot agent also undercover, and of course, there's no shortage of souped-up rides. But that's not where the terrible fantastic-ness of this movie lies. At this point, the studio realized they had a runaway franchise hit, and they had to capitalize on this, quality be damned.

To add to the beauty of this film, the ADR (that's lines dubbed in after the fact) is terrible and amazing, just like the first one. However, this time they gave some female characters a function beyond being arm candy, though it still woefully fails the Bechdel test. At least we get a kawaii anime street racing girl? (For the record, that was sarcasm. Suki and her pink convertible and anime display is a ridiculous stereotype.)

It still feels fun, and there are loads of action sequences to keep cinema-goers entertained between the make-out sessions and popcorn refill runs, which is exactly what the movie was designed for. It's got a great hip-hop soundtrack, Tyrese, some pretty cars, and great street racing scenes – what more could you want in an action franchise?

But, the excellent news is that this franchise gets much, much better in both craft and characters – and if you stick with me, we're going in canon order and not chronological order, which means next up is Fast & Furious. In case you weren't aware, the first two films in the franchise come first, then we jump to movies 4 – 6, then The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (which comes third in release order, but due to Vin Diesel and Paul Walker having no interest in returning for this movie, it's set later on in the timeline) and finally pick the franchise back up in release order starting with Furious 7.