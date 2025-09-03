Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple, nia dacosta

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – First Trailer And Poster Released

Sony released the official trailer and poster for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland.

Article Summary Sony releases first trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, teasing new horrors and characters.

Ralph Fiennes takes on a bigger role, with Jack O'Connell stealing scenes in the intense footage.

The trailer offers little plot detail but showcases unsettling visuals and disturbing new threats.

A new poster accompanied the trailer, matching the dark tone and tension of this anticipated sequel.

Sony dropped the trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple after teasing the film on social media a few days ago. The first trailer, much like the marketing for the previous film, doesn't actually tell us much about the plot at all. However, we do get a lot of new footage, and it appears the reports about Ralph Fiennes playing a larger role in this film were accurate. We also get some more shots of Jimmy Crystal and the Jimmy Gang; these are very disturbed people. It also appears that Jack O'Connell is gearing up to gain about 50lbs from chewing every single inch of the scenery in this film, and we love to see it.

We also got a poster for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and unfortunately, it's not great. The idea is there, but it looks like a screencap from an early era Resident Evil or Silent Hill cut scene, so maybe things will improve later on down the line. A brief summary was also released with the one-pager information and a cast list, though they do note that these are not the final credits.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

