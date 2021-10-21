3 New High Quality Images from Uncharted

The forever in production Uncharted movie might actually make it to the big screen next year. Maybe, we'll have to see what ends up happening. Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer for the movie that has been in development since 2008, and it looks rather generic if we're honest. Then again, the Uncharted games were rather generic when it came to the story [not the gameplay, that was pretty innovative, don't yell at me games fans]. Anyway, the reactions on social media toward the trailer are somewhat mixed, but this is a Sony movie, so they are going to show us half of the film in trailers and TV spots before it actually gets released in February. With the new trailer, we also got three new high-quality images of the cast. Did the trailer for Uncharted get you excited for the upcoming movie, or do you think it probably should have stayed in development hell? Let us know in the comments.

Summary: Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found" while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother.

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18, 2022.