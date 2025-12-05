Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: men in black

A New Men In Black Film Is Reportedly In Development

Sony Pictures has reportedly brought on Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner to write the script for a new Men in Black film.

Article Summary Sony Pictures is developing a new Men in Black film with Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner on board.

The script is being written with hopes of bringing back original star Will Smith as Agent J.

Smith is not yet attached and will decide on his return after reading the completed script.

This marks Sony's third attempt to revive the Men in Black franchise after previous reboots faltered.

Third time's the charm when it comes to this one? The Men in Black movies have been wildly successful over the years, and the first two movies were pop culture staples, even if the second was pretty terrible. However, the first time they tried to bring back this franchise was the third movie, and that was a decade after the second. The reviews were stronger, and it made a decent amount of money, but any planned sequel with those specific characters fell apart. In 2019, we got Men in Black: International, with a completely new cast, and for the second time, they tried to reboot this franchise. The movie flopped hard, and while the box office wasn't horrific, the reviews were awful.

If you want to be technical, the new film that Deadline is reporting would be the third time that Sony has tried to bring this franchise back. However, it appears they are taking into consideration the lessons they learned from the recent success of the Bad Boys movies. Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner has reportedly signed on to write the script for a new Men in Black film. We don't know much about the idea, but the reports say "the idea is once Bremner has finished the script, original series star Will Smith would be one of the first to receive it in hopes he would reprise the role of Agent J. It is unknown how the character would be featured — whether it's a starring role or more of a supporting/passing-of-the-torch type role we have seen in films like Creed — but the plan is to have the character back in the first draft."

There is an emphasis that while former star Will Smith will be considered for this project, "Smith is not attached to the project and will not commit to anything until he has read a script." It sounds like things are in the early days, but if Sony saw what worked for the recent Bad Boys movies and followed that formula, maybe there is a little hope here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!