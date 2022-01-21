A Quiet Place Spin-Off, More Release Date Changes From Paramount

A Quiet Place spinoff is moving dates, as are a few other Paramount films. We had speculated before that the spinoff would move, as it was previously dated for March 31st, 2023. But they lost original director Jeff Nichols and last week hired Pig director Michael Sarnoski. It will now release on September 22nd, 2023. But it was not the only movie to switch dates today from the studio. The next TMNT Animated film has actually moved up a week to August 4th, 2023, while a Transformers animated film has been dated for July 19th, 2024. Here's hoping that it is a Cybertron-set film like the beginning of Bumblebee. Finally, Secret Headquarters has moved up a week to August 5th, 2022.

I Wish They Had Stopped At A Quiet Place Part 1

Krasinski has been out there saying he has an idea that would turn the original two films into a trilogy, while Paramount is hoping that the spinoff would make A Quiet Place a universe they can continue to make films and more about. Who would have guessed that after seeing the first film? I would never have and felt that the ending of that first film was a perfect place to end everything, and after seeing the sequel, that idea solidified in my mind.

That is not to say that it was a BAD film or that more films set in the universe are a BAD idea, but the second film felt pointless and without a purpose, and I worry that more would feel the same way. Since there is no way they do not continue the franchise at this point with how successful they have been, the ship has sailed at hoping they come to their senses. More A Quiet Place is coming, even if it might not be a good idea.