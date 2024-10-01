Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Babygirl, Harris Dickinson, nicole kidman

Babygirl Trailer: Nicole Kidman Stars In New A24 Erotic Thriller

A24 have released the trailer for their new erotic thriller Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman. It opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

Article Summary A24 drops the trailer for Babygirl, an erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman, out on Christmas Day.

Nicole Kidman plays a powerful CEO involved with a younger intern, generating awards season buzz.

Director Halina Reijn aims to present an erotic tale through a female perspective, inspired by Paul Verhoeven.

A24 caps a stellar 2024 with Babygirl, adding to hits like Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, and MaXXXine.

Babygirl is one of the buzziest films of awards season. A24 is releasing the film from writer/director Halina Reijn. It stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, and Sophie Wilde in the story of a powerful CEO who begins a love affair with a much younger intern. Since this is A24 releasing it, you know it is not as simple as that, and fans of erotic thrillers are sure to be first in line for this one, as well as anyone who cares about awards season, as Kidman is getting all kinds of praise thrown her way for this role. No doubt that she is going to be seeing her name on many lists at the end of the year.

Babygirl Wraps Up Great Year For A24

Here is Reijn on what drove her to make Babygirl, in a genre that is typically told from the male perspective: "I really decided in the beginning, I want to make a sexual film, just as sexual as all these films that I've always admired so much, but now I'm going to do it completely through female eyes. What does that mean, and what does that look like?" And how Paul Verhoven helped cement the idea in her head: "Paul Verhoeven always told me I could only make a movie if I had a specific question. For this story I wondered: Are we an- imals or are we civilized? Can we make peace with the animal inside of us? Is it possible for the different parts of ourselves to co-exist and, in turn, for us to love our whole selves without shame?"

Babygirl wraps up quite a year for A24, as they had a great run throughout 2024, with films such as Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, MaXXXine, and Sing Sing all releasing to great acclaim. They still have Heretic, Y2K, Queer, and this to release before the year is over. That is a slate any studio would kill for.

Babygirl releases in theaters on Christmas Day.

