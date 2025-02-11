Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, friendship, paul rudd, Tim Robinson

Friendship: A24 Releases Trailer For Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson Film

A24 has released the trailer for what could be the funniest film of the summer, Friendship, starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd.

Article Summary A24 releases trailer for new buddy comedy film, Friendship, starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson.

Directed by Andrew DeYoung, Friendship promises humor with a unique A24 twist sure to deliver laughs.

The film debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and was quickly acquired by A24 for its 2025 lineup.

Opening May 9, Friendship kicks off A24's promising 2025 summer movie season.

Friendship is A24's version of a buddy comedy, and naturally, it is terrifying. It stars Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson, Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, Josh Segarra, and Billy Bryk. It was written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, who is making his feature film debut as a filmmaker. The film premiered last fall at the Toronto Film Festival, part of the Midnight Madness section of the festival, and was immediately bought by A24. Anyone who has seen anything starring Robinson or Rudd knows that these two will commit to a bit more than almost anyone else on screen, and for that reason alone, this is a must-see.

Friendship Synopsis

Craig Waterman enjoys his life. He likes New Balance shoes, Subway sandwiches, and Marvel movies. He lives in the suburbs with his wife, Tami, and son, Steven. He's happy to work at Universal Digital, a company that helps brands make their products more habit-forming. Craig sees no reason to change anything or make new friends… until weatherman Brian moves into the neighborhood. Mysterious yet friendly, macho but vulnerable, Brian transforms everything for Craig, but Craig's obsessive and childlike nature threatens to ruin the friendship, and possibly everything else in his life.

Friendship is just one of the films that A24 is releasing in 2025, a robust schedule that currently has release dates for films like Opus, Death of a Unicorn, and Warfare. Other A24 films seeing release in 2025 will include The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You with Rose Byrne, and a bunch of others. They currently have one of the most nominated films at this year's Academy Awards, as The Brutalist is nominated for ten statues, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Score, and more. They are set up to have yet another fantastic 2025, and opening Friendship on May 9 at the beginning of the summer movie season shows how much faith they have in it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!