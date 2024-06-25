Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Heretic, hugh grant

Heretic Trailer Gives Us The Creepy Hugh Grant Experience

A24 has released the trailer for its fall thriller Heretic starring Hugh Grant. The film is set for theatrical release on November 15th.

Heretic is a new thriller from A24 and directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and it features a cast that includes Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chole East. Starting with the pair of girls asking people if they want to learn about their savior Jesus Christ, they are invited into the home of Hugh Grant's character. Once there, things unravel quickly as they realize this is not Notting Hill Hugh Grant, but instead The Undoing Hugh Grant. We then get some pretty awesome shots of the characters moving through some elaborate scenes, with some dialogue that I am sure is going to make certain people mad. The poster is also below.

Heretic Not At Halloween But Thanksgiving Instead

Heretic is yet another theatrical release in 2024 from A24, one of the busiest studios in Hollywood. Already this year, they have released films such as Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, and Problemista. Other 2024 releases still to come besides this one include MaXXXine, Annie Baker's Janet Planet, Sing Sing with Colman Domingo, Kyle Mooney's comedy Y2K, and A Different Man with Sebastian Stan, to name a few. This one is interesting, though. You would think they would have this penciled in as a release for around Halloween this year, or at least October, but instead, it is releasing in November. Right before Thanksgiving, actually, right before the big Moana 2/Wicked Part One releases happen, so they are limiting themselves box office-wise as well.

Still, I would expect this to do well. Hugh Grant becoming a villain in old age was not something I really saw happening, but I have been here for it. He is just so damn charming; it feels wrong for him to be a bad guy. He is a very good one, however, and heretic will be all the better for it.

The film opens in theaters on November 15th.

