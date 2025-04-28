Posted in: A24, Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: a24, dwayne johnson, The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine Poster Debuts, Trailer Promised For Tomorrow

The Smashing Machine has a new poster, and A24 is promising our first trailer for the MMA drama tomorrow. It is in theaters this fall.

Dwayne Johnson stars as MMA icon Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt, in A24’s latest prestige drama.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the film explores Mark Kerr’s intense journey through MMA and wrestling fame.

The Smashing Machine aims to mirror the success of A24's The Iron Claw and hits theaters this October.

The Smashing Machine is a new biopic of MMA legend Mark Kerr from A24. Dwayne Johnson is starring as Kerr, with Emily Blunt co-starring and a who's who of MMA and boxing stars. It is directed by Benny Safdie, who also wrote the film and is co-producing and co-editing. Our first look at the film was delivered today in the form of a poster, with A24 promising a trailer will debut tomorrow morning. This is Johnson trying his hand at a prestige drama, going for the awards nominations in a way he has never attempted with any other role before. We know he has chemistry with Blunt, as the pair starred in Jungle Cruise for Disney a few years back.

The Smashing Machine Looks To Copy The Iron Claw's Success

Mark Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled THE SMASHING MACHINE, which detailed his MMA career fighting in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and PRIDE.

A24 hopes that The Smashing Machine will duplicate their success with The Iron Claw, a look at the Von Erich wrestling family that made many critics' top ten lists and got some award attention in 2023. Kerr's story is one that Johnson has name-checked in interviews for years as a source of inspiration, and he took the role very seriously, training MMA for months and transforming his already insane body to fit that of Kerr's. This will also get a huge promotional push from the UFC, which should help its box office chances immensely. Having them involved was critical.

The Smashing Machine will open in theaters in October.

