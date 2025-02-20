Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: james bond

Amazon MGM Studios Gains Creative Control of James Bond

Amazon MGM Studios has gained creative control of James Bond, with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepping back.

Wilson and Broccoli, longtime stewards of the franchise, will no longer have creative control over new projects.

Amazon MGM promises to honor the legacy of James Bond and introduce the next phase of 007 for global audiences.

Speculations arise about potential changes, including Bond TV series or streaming-only releases under Amazon MGM.

If you wanted to make a James Bond movie, there were two people you would have to work with; producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The two of them have been involved with the franchise for decades, and anything Bond-related had to go through them. Before streaming became a thing, it didn't seem like something that would be a big deal, but then COVID came along, and the last Daniel Craig Bond film was very much a victim of the pandemic and its delays. When word came down that Amazon was acquiring MGM, people began to speculate what Amazon would do with franchises that were staples of the theater experience. There were a lot of "they're going to make a young James Bond TV show" jokes at the time of the merger and even right up to late last year, which was the last time someone checked in with Wilson and Broccoli about the state of James Bond as a character. They weren't in a rush to cast anyone and played off the idea that a TV show was in the works. What was still true as of that check-in last October was that Wilson, Broccoli, and Eon Productions still had total control over the character.

In an announcement that is sure to cause a stir, Amazon MGM Studios announced today that Wilson, Broccoli, and Eon Productions have handed over creative control of the James Bond franchise. They will remain co-owners, but they won't have total or any creative control over what happens with the character going forward. The studio sent out a press release with the announcement and several comments from Wilson, Broccoli, and Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

"Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment," said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, in a press release today. "We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

"With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future," said Wilson.

"My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects," commented Broccoli.

The first thing people will do is assume Amazon MGM will greenlight a television show or start moving all James Bond movies to streaming. It might be a bit too soon to catastrophize like that. There's really no telling how this deal will go, but it feels like we're losing a character from two producers who were deeply invested in and protective of him to a room full of boardroom members who only see dollar signs.

