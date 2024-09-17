Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: Kate Herron, The Sims, The Sims Movie

The Sims Movie Is Officially Being Developed By Amazon MGM

Kate Herron is going to direct The Sims movie for Amazon MGM, with the studio confirming the project is in development.

Article Summary Kate Herron will direct The Sims movie for Amazon MGM, co-writing with Briony Redman.

LuckyChap and Vertigo Entertainment join EA to produce the movie adaptation.

The Sims franchise has sold over 200 million copies, with The Sims 4 selling over 70 million.

Plot details of the film remain secret, sparking curiosity about possible interactive elements.

The Sims is officially hitting the big screen. After being rumored for a long time, Amazon MGM has confirmed that the video game adaptation is in active development, according to Deadline. Kate Herron is directing from a script by herself and Briony Redman. LuckyChap and Vertigo Entertainment will team with EA and The Sims team to produce the film. The direction and plot of the film are being kept a secret for now—one wonders if there will be some kind of interactive element, but who knows? My guess is something along the lines of Barbie.

The Sims On The Big Screen

The Sims is one of the most successful video games of all time, having sold over 200 million copies across its many games and expansions. Just the current version of the game, The Sims 4, has sold over 70 million copies alone. The online community surrounding the game is gigantic, and over 30,000 people play the game on a monthly basis. For those that don't know, the game is a life simulator where players create and take control of human characters and guide them through life, from feeding them and sending them to work or school to building relationships and starting families. You quite literally go through their entire existence, including their deaths.

Herron is an inspired choice for director here; I quite like her for this. While I doubt with the amount of money they are going to pump into this I will worry over nothing, but hopefully, this gets a theatrical release. With how big the fanbase is, they would be utterly foolish not to get it on as many screens as possible. If they can convince LuckyChap's own Margot Robbie to star, it becomes a no-brainer. You have to put this in theaters, Amazon.

More on this as we learn it.

