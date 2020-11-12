Amber Heard Will Be Back For Aquaman 2, No Matter What You Heard

I must admit, I had not heard a peep about these rumors that Amber Heard would not be a part of Aquaman 2 whenever the production gets started. I know that a lot has gone on in her personal life and such, but with the first film making as much as it did and her place in the DCEU (are we still calling it that?) assured, I had to do a double-take when I saw that Entertainment Weekly had reached out to confirm Amber Heard was still onboard. She had the following to say to them about her return to the sea, and that hopefully it will be in 2021:

Amber Heard Is Not Going Anywhere

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard tells EW. "I'm so excited to film that. Heard added that the production hopes to get underway sometime in 2021. "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year." So there you have it. Even though I don't think it was a question that Amber Heard would return, those who had doubts and were nervous about her not being involved in the sequel can rest assured that she is, in fact, going to be back. As far as when that film may begin filming or anything, your guess is as good as ours. Later on, in 2021 would be the best guess, and hopefully, we can get the pandemic somewhat under control so it can be as soon as possible.