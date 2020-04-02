Andrew Lloyd Webber Launches "The Shows Must Go On" Tomorrow

Andrew Lloyd Webber is launching a new YouTube channel tomorrow, The Shows Must Go On. The channel will host select full performance videos of his musicals, starting with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat Friday April 3rd at 11:00 AM PT/ 2:00 PM ET, and then viewable for 48 hours after. This is entirely free. The channel will also collect donations for many arts charities, host performance video clips and behind the scenes footage, and more. A new full-length show will be available for free every Friday. Second up will be Jesus Christ Superstar on Good Friday, April 10th.

Andrew Lloyd Webber 24/7

From Friday, April 3, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON YouTube Channel, for the first time ever, will make available a selection of Andrew Lloyd Webber's much loved musicals, launching with one of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT. The 2000 adaptation, inspired by the West End production, stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. The fan-favorite includes mega hits Close Every Door to Me, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do. Each show will be available weekly at 11:00AM PT/2:00PM ET for a limited 48-hour period online – no charge or sign up required – giving fans of musical theatre an opportunity to enjoy beloved shows, from their living rooms.

The possibilities are endless here. CATS, Phantom of the Opera, Starlight Express, Evita, Love Never Dies, School of Rock. So many great shows to upload here. I know the day that Phantom is uploaded I will be there with bells on, I can never get enough of that show. Andrew Lloyd Webber certainly has had quite a career hasn't he? It would even be cool if they posted various performances of his work, like form high schools and such. That could be kind of neat. I don;t know, I am just enjoying all of this great theatre content we are getting right now.