Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – 6 Images Spotlight New Characters We have six HQ images from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including images showcasing the Freedom Fighters, the Quantum Realm resistance against Kang.

We are starting to learn more about the supporting players of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the official media site uploaded some new images that show off details. Two of those new characters include William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Katy O'Brian as Jentorra. Both of these characters are both of Freedom Fighters, "a group of displaced inhabitants in the Quantum Realm whose lives were turned upside down by Kang," according to production notes. Jentorra is the leader of the group, while Quaz is a member of the group that is more danger when Scott and everyone else shows up.

"There are living beings in this world, and Jentorra is a native," O'Brian says in the production notes. "You'll get to explore a lot of the different colonies and the different groups of people that we have here—broccoli man is my personal favorite. We have characters that float; we have blobs, we have mindreaders—all kinds of zany creatures and humanoids and mysterious things."

"We're constantly on the move, constantly running, hiding, and trying to fight back and reclaim our homeland," continued O'Brian, who worked in law enforcement herself for several years. "We're fighting a losing battle—he's got way more people, we're outmanned, outgunned. But there's a little bit of hope we have to hold onto."

2023 has officially kicked off, and we can now look to the next twelve months of a whole bunch of superhero content from all sides of the aisle. The first ones to come out of the gate with a massive movie will be Marvel with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man does not seem like a superhero that would work, yet here we are mere months away from the character completing a trilogy. Is he the biggest superhero in the MCU? Not by a long shot, but he's not the smallest, either. The movies have always performed well both critically and commercially, and now the mini-hero is getting the task of kicking off the next phase of the Marvel Universe.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.