Apple Explores Music of James Bond Franchise in Doc, The Sound of 007

With the success of music-themed documentaries from Apple, their next step will cover James Bond called The Sound of 007, covering six decades of the franchise. The project will be a joint project courtesy of MGM, Eon Productions, and Ventureland for AppleTV+ in October to time with its 60th anniversary, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Apple TV+ The Sound of 007 Production Details

The Sound of 007 will chronicle the franchise from the original James Bond Theme by Monty Norman, first introduced in 1962's Dr. No that marked the cinematic debut of Ian Fleming's British superspy initially played by Sean Connery to the most recent in No Time to Die (2021), the final of the Daniel Craig regime. The documentary will include interviews mixed with the Bond archive material. MGM previously worked with Ventureland and Eon on another project in the award-winning Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007. Directing will be Mat Whitecross with John Battsek producing. As the third-highest franchise of all time, the Bond films currently combine for $7.9 billion globally, with Craig's five films making up for over half the take, not adjusted for inflation. No Time to Die, which was often delayed due to the pandemic, is currently at $768 million globally.

The Future of James Bond

With Craig's retirement from the role, Eon producer Barbara Broccoli is in no hurry to find his successor announcing the search will start in 2022. One criteria Broccoli says for certain is that a male actor will still play the role, with Craig in agreement adding Bond shouldn't be played by a woman while also saying Bond-like roles should be created for them.