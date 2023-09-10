Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, teaser trailer, warner bros discovery

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: 4 New Images, New Trailer In 4 Days

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have finally decided to start marketing for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. A trailer will be released on Thursday and we got 4 HQ images.

It seems that someone over at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios was hanging around this weekend, looking at the calendar, and lazily thinking about all of the movies they are releasing before the end of the year. Sure, they might have delayed Dune: Part Two, but others are on the way, and the marketing for all of them is chugging along, right? Then they remembered that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still set to come out this December despite the ongoing jokes that someone misplaced the entire film. They decided to finally start the marketing for the film and dropped a 30-second teaser for the trailer set to drop on Thursday. In the body of the teaser, we got a summary of the film, and on the media site, we also got four high-quality images. So Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still set to come out at the time of writing [that could change], and we're finally going to see if the silence is because Warner Bros. Discovery was hoping to bury a costly misfire or because they want to hit the ground running hard with a movie they see making another billion dollars. We'll see in a few months.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 20, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

