Night Swim Teased With Brand New Featurette

Night Swim has a new featurette as we barrel towards the film's release on January 5th from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.

Bruce McGuire directs, with a cast including Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon.

The film from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse producers is rooted in horror.

Anticipation is high after the success of their previous movie, 'M3gan'.

Night Swim is kicking off 2024 on January 5th, and today, a new featurette was released for the horror film. Written and directed by Bruce McGuire, from a short by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst, it stars Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, and Gavin Warren. This is the latest collaboration between James Wan's Atomic Monster and Jason Blum's Blumhouse. Their last collaboration gave us M3gan, so anticipation is high for Night Swim. Check out the featurette below.

Night Swim Should Clean Up At The Box Office

No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim. Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead). Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under into the depths of inescapable terror.

There is something so terrifying about water that this is one a lot of people will watch through their fingers. That includes myself. Usually, horror set in and around water does not get to me, but something about these trailers unnerves me. And that scene that implies the malevolent force can get you outside the pool, like from a cup of water? Nope.

Night Swim will be released in theaters on January 5th.

