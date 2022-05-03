Putting 3D Glasses Back On To Watch Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer

"I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress" – Avatar: The Way Of Water. It has been a long time since I picked up the 3D Glasses. But this afternoon in London Leicester Square's Odeon Deluxe cinema, fed with sushi and watered with margaritas and wine, we got to be the first UK audience to see the Avatar: Way Of The Water trailer. Oh, I know everyone got to see it at CinemaCon, but I got to see it next to a senior Disney employee who reads Bleeding Cool for added insight.

Avatar has come in for many stick over the years, but I have very fond feelings for the movie. I have a think for what Patrick Willems calls gonzo blockbusters, from Fifth Element to Mortal Engines to Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. Huge big worlds are created and displayed in glorious details, and who cares about the characters and plot? The place is the thing. Avatar was the best 3D film of its time… and is the best 3D film since then in terms of how it portrays the world within. No one has mastered that aspect of the medium like James Cameron. And so, yes, I was very, very happy to go back.

The trailer is mixing things up between the Na'bvi and the humans. We see humans who are living the Na'vi life, with dreadlocks and spears. We have Na'vi dressed in the US armed forces tradition. Families that contain both – and that means Sully and Neytiri's family, including their kids too. There seems to be some kind of entente cordial continuing after the first movie, the humans have an army base presence, but Na'vi walk through it, just as humans jump across trees and ride water beasts. But something is clearly up, and the mention of family is the defence. Yes, that does have a cloying feeling and may be out of kilter with how some people see their family. Will that be challenged in Avatar: The Way of Water? No idea. Probably not.

James Cameron does love his water, whether Titanic or Abyss, and here he gets to take it to 3D. The water fills the space, stretching out of the screen, with creatures moving through it at speed, and there's a real feel of the presence of water around you in Avatar: The Way of Water. Even sitting in your extended, comfortable cinema seat with a holder for your large wine glass is very separate from the way you perceive the air. I am told to expect some very interesting 3D transitions between the states of under and over water, with 3D will take full advantage of.

But just from these short moments, we get to revisit the world of PAndora, delve into some of its other creatures like we're David Attenborough, but also get an inkling of how the world has moved on and how the Na'vi and humans are evolving together. Oh, and yes, thank you, Disney, for the wine and the margaritas… for some reason, and despite the influence of the movie before me, I didn't go for the water.

The trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water will be seen alongside Doctor Strange: The Madness Of The Multiverse when it is on general release in the UK on Thursday. The film will be out in December.