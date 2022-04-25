CinemaCon 2022: Sony Announces Bad Bunny Playing El Muerto

Sony is holding their CinemaCon 2022 presentation as we speak, and their latest Spider-Man universe casting is a big one. Bad Bunny will play El Muerto in a solo film that they have set a release date of January 14th, 2024. El Muerto has tangled with Spidey before and is an anti-hero who is a Luchador wrestler and is super-powered. Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, talked on stage for his love of wrestling and could not be more excited to bring the character to life. Being one of the biggest stars in the world, this is a huge deal.

Bad Bunny Playing A Spidey Villain Could Be The Biggest CinemaCon News Of The Week

"The powers and mask of the super powered wrestler el Muerto have been passed down generation to generation. Each wrestler had to prove themselves to their oppressor, el Dorado so that they could remain alive and keep their powers. When Marcus Estrada presented his son Juan Carlos to el Dorado, Juan Carlos cowered in terror, unwilling to fight him. Marcus Estrada sacrificed his life to try and save Juan Carlos. Out of respect for his father's courage, el Dorado granted Juan Carlos ten years to travel and to become brave, and then to duel a masked wrestler and unmask him. Ten years later, el Muerto traveled to New York City and approached J. Jonah Jameson to set up a charity event: A wrestling match, in which el Muerto would fight Spider-Man. Jonah organized the match, hoping that el Muerto would defeat and unmask Spider-Man. El Muerto and Spider-Man both attended the match, and Spider-Man was confident he would easily defeat el Muerto. The tide turned, and el Muerto nearly unmasked Spider-Man. Reflexively, Spider-Man stabbed el Muerto with his stingers, injecting him with a paralyzing poison. Spider-Man rescued el Muerto in the hospital when el Dorado came to claim his life. El Muerto came to and aided Spider-Man in defeating el Dorado. El Dorado still managed to escape before they managed to defeat him."

Sounds like a perfect character for Bad Bunny, who has wrestled for WWE in the past as well.