Barbie Tickets Are Now On Sale, Kicking Off Barbie Summer

Barbie tickets are now on sale, kicking off a Barbie Summer unlike any other in history. Go grab yours now for July 18th.

Barbie Summer is here, and tickets are now on sale for showings when the film opens next month. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela. It is directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. We recently shared how the film was developed, and below, you can see Robbie and Gosling announcing tickets being on sale.

Barbie Should Probably Be Huge. Who Knows.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Gerwig directed "Barbie" from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story," "The Squid and the Whale"), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman ("Marriage Story," "Gravity"), Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. Gerwig's creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto ("The Irishman," "Silence," "Brokeback Mountain"), six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood ("Beauty and the Beast," "Anna Karenina"), editor Nick Houy ("Little Women," "Lady Bird"), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran ("Little Women," "Anna Karenina"), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt ("Paddington 2," "Beauty and the Beast"), music supervisor George Drakoulias ("White Noise," "Marriage Story") and Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat ("The Shape of Water," "The Grand Budapest Hotel")."

Nothing will take my excitement level down from ten for this film. Since it was announced, it has been at the top of my most anticipated list, and now that it is so close, I am getting even more excited. The film opens on July 18th. You can grab tickets now.

