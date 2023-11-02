Posted in: Clip, Exclusive, Movies | Tagged: bc exclusive, Epic Pictures Group, polaris

BC Exclusive: Check Out A Clip From New Film Polaris

BC has an exclusive clip from new survival thriller Polaris, which you can watch here. The film releases on VOD November 7th.

Polaris is a new film from Canadian filmmaker KC Carthew, who both wrote and directed the film. It stars Viva Lee, Muriel Dutil, and Khamisa Wilsher. It is described as "Mad Max in the Arctic" by the director, who says, "Polaris tells the origin story of a world gone to shame that builds from themes of environmental stewardship/horror. It is inspired by eco-feminism and the need for significant cultural and sustainable change. The film portrays these themes with an entirely female-identifying cast –including the Polar Bear." Below, you will find an exclusive clip from the film, which had its debut at the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival and played at Cannes' Marché du Film as part of the market's Fantastic 7 initiative.

Polaris Synopsis

Set in the frozen world of a post-apocalyptic 2144, Sumi, a young warrior girl raised by a mama polar bear, narrowly escapes capture from the brutal Morad hunting party and sets out across the vast winter landscape. When Sumi stumbles across the mysterious Frozen Girl, an unlikely friendship is forged, and together, they race ahead of the brutal rival tribe towards the only guiding light Sumi knows, the Polaris star. The film was produced by Max Fraser, Paul Cadieux, Alyson Richards, and KC Carthew. Below, you can also find three stills and the poster for the film as well.

I really like the idea of this being set in the future but being a more traditional survival story. It is giving me some serious Prey vibes, and if it is on the level of that film, then this will be one to seek out for sure. Polar bears are always welcome as well.

Polaris will be released on VOD on November 7th by Epic Pictures Group.

