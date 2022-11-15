BioShock Film Director Talks Adapting its Video Game Mythology

The highly anticipated BioShock film (based on the very popular video game franchise) has yet to get deep into the production process yet, but after an undoubtedly bumpy ride just to get confirmation of its active studio interest, it's finally happening.

For several years now, the state of the film has been in limbo after greenlighting the film, only to be shelved due to budget concerns more than a decade ago. However, the recent joint production for the prospective project by Netflix, Vertigo Entertainment, and 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, has since tapped director Francis Lawrence and writer Michael Green.

For those who are wondering how this will be adapted (or retooled), the film's visionary director is officially addressing the underwater city of Rapture-based period piece.

An Assortment of Narrative Avenues Worth Utilizing

During a recent and detailed interview with Collider, the Hunger Games director actually divulged, "I think that there's some great video games out there, but they don't always have the weight of actual ideas underneath them. Sometimes they have a great aesthetic or something like that, but I feel like often they end up feeling empty because they're not built from real ideas. The thing is, BioShock really is. The whole mythology of that world and the ideas behind it all, there's just so much there."

In the same interview, Lawrence also discussed how they plan to let loose in the live-action version for Netflix, noting, "There's always discussions about rating and tone. I don't want to get into it too much now because it's pretty early on in the process, but I certainly have not felt stifled in any way or sent in any directions with Netflix. I mean, basically, me and [Cameron MacConomy], who works with me, and Michael are getting to do what we want to do, which is great. A lot of it is staying really true to the game itself, and we're talking to Take-Two [Interactive] and Ken Levine."

