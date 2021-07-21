Black Widow: David Harbour Did Struggle in Red Guardian Suit

As much played for comic relief in Marvel Studios' Black Widow, David Harbour embraced his "dad" role as Alexei (aka Red Guardian), who, along with Melina (Rachel Weisz), helped "raise" Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) and Yelena Bolina (Florence Pugh). While trying to live a normal life, the family always had to keep one eye over their shoulder to risk not getting their cover blown, as we end up seeing it happening anyway in one escape sequence.

During a Black Widow watch party, the Marvel Studio's Twitter revealed an awkward sequence that involves present-day Alexei. "During the shooting of Alexei (@DavidKHarbour) getting changed into his Red Guardian suit, there was one take where he actually got stuck inside the suit and had to call for help to get out. The shot even made it into the movie. #BlackWidowWatchParty".

There's certainly nothing more genuine in method acting than something that provokes a genuine reaction from Harbour. You can check out the rest of the commentary on the watch park on Twitter. Black Widow also stars Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and Olga Kurylenko. The film, which is directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson, Jac Schaeffer, and Ned Benson, marks the final appearance and retirement from the role for Johansson since her MCU debut in 2010's Iron Man 2. The star would since be featured in all four Avengers films as well as the Captain America sequels The Winter Soldier (2014) and Civil War (2016).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Legacy Featurette | Marvel Studios' Black Widow (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHSr-vxGyS4)

Black Widow acts not only as the character's origin but also acts as a placeholder between Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019). The film currently grossed $251 million worldwide, is currently in theaters and on Disney+

